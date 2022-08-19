Katsina: Police repel terrorists, rescue two hostages

Several terrorists reached their early graves and others were severely injured after police officers in Katsina State repelled them on Wapa village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

According to police authorities in the state, the incident occurred on Friday at about 0100hrs after a distress call was received that terrorists, numbering twenty-four (24) on motorbikes and shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked the village and kidnapped the duo of Aminu Wapa and Wada Sale of Wapa village, Kurfi LGA.

Upon receipt of the information, the State Police Command deployed its tactical teams to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement signed and issued on Friday explained that a team of police officers is still combing the area with a view to arresting the wounded terrorists and recovering their dead bodies.

He said, the State Police Commissioner, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, appreciated the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists. He further urged the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing campaign against terrorists in the state.