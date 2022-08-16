Five kidnap suspects killed in Edo police shootout

Five suspected kidnappers have been killed in a shootout with police in Edo State.

An abducted victim, Innocent Achebe, 38, was rescued by the security personnel.

Two locally-made pistols, cartridges and charms were recovered from the scene, police said.

The Command’s deputy spokesperson Jennifer Iwegbu said in a statement yesterday that policemen moved in on the suspects after being tipped off.

“The feat was achieved following credible information at the command’s disposal that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers were operating in Ughoshi-Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

“On receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised its tactical team’s operatives from the Ibillo sector, in collaboration with vigilance members and hunters, to the scene.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them, which led to a gun duel that left five of the kidnappers fatally injured, and were later confirmed dead,” she said.

In Benue, a suspected kidnap kingpin, one Samuel Achoho, was arrested by police.

Achoho, said to be the last of three kidnap suspects on the wanted list, said he kidnapped women because they cooperate better when attacked.

Achoho reportedly said his brother was also a kidnapper and that a third member of the gang was the son of a deceased chief judge.

The suspect also said his family house was used as a kidnap den.

Police spokesperson Kate Aneene said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Also, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday said its officials arrested a suspected member of a notorious kidnap syndicate, one Olarinde Adekunle, over a threat to kidnap university students.

Police said the suspect usually ran detailed background checks on targets and informed them in writing of his intention to abduct them except they paid a stipulated sum in ransom.

According to police preliminary investigations, the suspect sent a hand-written note to a private university in Oyo town threatening to abduct three of its students if they failed to pay ₦10,000,000.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, Adewale Osifeso, said the threat caused panic and disrupted academic activities in the institution.

“Basking under the euphoria of what they presumed was a successful scheme, and blinded with greed, they decided to extend a similar hand-written notification to a branch office of a New Generation Bank within Owode Area, Oyo with the intentions of invading it later in the week.”

“Consequent upon this, discreet forensic-based investigations were carried out and this led to the arrest of one Azeez Mufutau whose phone numbers were inscribed on the ‘’hand-written notes’’ sent to the both the school management and bank.”

“Upon questioning, the suspect confirmed that the phone number on the note was his but denied being the author of the document.”

“The investigation further led to the arrest of one Olarinde Adekunle aged 37, who confessed to being the author of the hand-written note under scrutiny and added that Azeez Mufutau was used as a decoy for the purpose of concealing his direct involvement.”

Osifeso said investigation was ongoing.