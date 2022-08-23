Four kidnapped Catholic Sisters freed in Imo

Four Reverend sisters of the Catholic Church kidnapped last Sunday at Ihube along Okigwe-Enugu road have been released unhurt.

The four identified as Sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu were abducted on their way to morning mass.

A statement by The Sisters Of Jesus Secretary General, Sr Zita Ihedoro on Tuesday said the four sisters were released unconditionally.

The statement reads: ” With hearts full of joy, the sisters of Jesus the Saviour wish to announce the unconditional and release of four of our sisters who were abducted around Okigwe-Umulolo axis on the 21st of August 2022.

”Today is a memorable day for us, therefore, we wish to share this joy with all men and women of Goodwill who in one way or the other have contributed to the quick and safe release of our dear sisters.

”We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your prayers and moral supports during this difficult moment. May Jesus the Saviour whom we have come to serve bless, protect and provide for you, especially in times of difficulty.”