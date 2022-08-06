How kidnapped Nollywood actors regained freedom

The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria has informed the public that its kidnapped members, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt.

In a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Monalisa Chinda Coker, the National President of the Guild, Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who, he said, were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

Although it was not clear whether any ransom was paid, Rolas said that the Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

“On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to the Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period,” the statement reads.

He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.

Hours before their release, the AGN announced that the kidnappers mocked the body for raising a paltry N1.2 million as a ransom. This was after the abductors contacted their families, demanding $100,000 as ransom.

In a video clip on social media, Rollas said that though both actors are still being held captive, “the Guild believes God to do His miracles and wonders at this point.”

He said: “While talking to the abductors, we were trying to explain to them that we were putting some funds together, we were contributing. We said that we have about N1.2 million. And they started laughing at us.

“They started mocking us and saying, ‘all those your celebrities posting on Instagram, why haven’t they contributed?’

“Immediately, it got to me that these people are watching us. It is not the best time to circulate this information on Instagram.”