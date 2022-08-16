Kidnappers abduct popular musician’s daughter in Kwara

Kidnappers operating in Kwara State have devised new tactics as they now kidnap people right inside their residential houses.

Newsmen gathered that the daughter of a popular female musician in Ilorin, Alhaja Kehinde Ejide, was on Sunday kidnapped at her Oko-Olowo residence in the outskirt of Ilorin, the state capital.

The victim, Sulia, nee Alhaji Saka Onikolobo, was abducted at her residence at about 3am on the fateful day.

A close relation of the victim confided in newsmen that the kidnappers were actually looking for the husband of the victim “but took the wife away when they didn’t meet her husband at home.”

The source added that the kidnappers, who whisked the woman away to unknown destination later contacted her family demanding for N2m ransom.

He disclosed that the family of the victim gathered the N2m and send to the kidnappers on Monday evening.

The kidnappers, it was gathered, freed their captive upon the payment of the N2m ransom.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed that the woman was kidnapped at her Oko-Olowo residence in the early hours of Sunday.

Ajayi said the family of the victim reported the incident at Oloje Police Station.

He, however, added that the combined efforts of the police and members of the vigilance group led to the release of the woman by the kidnappers.

He said the Police Command was not aware of payment of any ransom to the kidnappers by the relations of the victim.

“Yes, the woman was kidnapped in her residence at Oko-Olowo. According to reports, the kidnappers were actually looking for the woman’s husband. It took the combined efforts of the police and vigilantes to rescue the victim unhurt.

“We are not aware of any payment of ransom by the victim’s family. Let me use this opportunity to advise members of the public against taking such action once they have lodged complaints with the police. It’s important for the people to have absolute trust in the Police,” Ajayi added.