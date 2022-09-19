Four killed, 15 abducted by terrorists in Niger state

Four people have been killed and 15 persons abducted when terrorists attacked Fapo community in Lapai local government area of Niger State.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, also left eight persons critically injured.

Newsmen gathered the terrorists, numbering over 50, invaded the community in the early hours of Monday and began shooting into the air making people scamper for safety.

Four people were killed while 15 others, including women and children, were abducted.

A resident told newsmen it is a very sad day for the people in the community as they never expected that they would be under siege by the bandits.

“One time, everything was silent and the next, it was shooting, shouting and screaming. Everyone was running up and down. For now, several people are still missing and we have concluded that they have been kidnapped.

” The people injured are still in critical condition. They have been taken to the hospital and are being attended to,” he said.

Those who were killed have been buried according to Islamic rites.

Niger Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abiodun Wasiu said he would get back on the attack when contacted.