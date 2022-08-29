One killed in Lagos cult clash

The chairman of the road transport union has been killed during a clash between rival cultists in the Mile 12 area of Lagos State.

The state command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, told newsmen on Monday that the deceased has been identified as Alhaji Sule, adding that his “surname is unknown.”

He said that “normalcy has returned” to the area following the presence of police officers.

Hundeyin added that no arrest has been made yet.

However, a national daily reported that the deceased, Sulaimon Lawal, known as ‘Arikuyeri’, was the Mile 12 branch chairman of the Lagos State Park Management Committee.

Commercial activities were paralysed as shops were hurriedly closed. Some of the deceased’s colleagues went on a rampage at Owode Elede, Mike 12, Ketu Owode Onirin and other parts of the community, attacking residents and passers-by.

A source that spoke with the newspaper said that Lawal was shot on a motorcycle.

“He was the branch Chairman of the Lagos State Park Management Committee in Mile 12. He was formerly a member of the NURTW,” he said.

“He was from Mile 12. He was born and bred there. He was killed at Owode Elede. He was on a bike when he was killed.

“He had two houses. One in Mile 12 and another one in Ikorodu. He was on a bike coming from Ikorodu to Mile12 when the boys attacked him.”