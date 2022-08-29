Metro

One killed in Lagos cult clash

August 29, 2022
Kokoette Inyangidim

The chairman of the road transport union has been killed during a clash between rival cultists in the Mile 12 area of Lagos State.

The state command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, told newsmen on Monday that the deceased has been identified as Alhaji Sule, adding that his “surname is unknown.”

He said that “normalcy has returned” to the area following the presence of police officers.

Hundeyin added that no arrest has been made yet.

However, a national daily reported that the deceased, Sulaimon Lawal, known as ‘Arikuyeri’, was the Mile 12 branch chairman of the Lagos State Park Management Committee.

Commercial activities were paralysed as shops were hurriedly closed. Some of the deceased’s colleagues went on a rampage at Owode Elede, Mike 12, Ketu Owode Onirin and other parts of the community, attacking residents and passers-by.

A source that spoke with the newspaper said that Lawal was shot on a motorcycle.

“He was the branch Chairman of the Lagos State Park Management Committee in Mile 12. He was formerly a member of the NURTW,” he said.

“He was from Mile 12. He was born and bred there. He was killed at Owode Elede. He was on a bike when he was killed.

“He had two houses. One in Mile 12 and another one in Ikorodu. He was on a bike coming from Ikorodu to Mile12 when the boys attacked him.”

Metro

Seven killed in Lagos cult clash

January 23, 2020
Iyanam Isangedighi

Seven persons have died in a clash between two rival cult groups in Ijede area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Police spokesman Bala Elkana told newsmen that the fight was between KK and Eiye Confraternities. The command has arrested 10 suspects, he added.

According to Elkana, the fracas started after an argument ensued between two members of the groups. One of them was stabbed. The group, whose member was stabbed, launched a reprisal on the other group.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, called an emergency meeting and summoned the Area Commander, DPOs, tactical commanders where the incident happened, and others to arrest miscreants and deal with the situation.

Chairman of Ijede Local Council Development Area, Fatiu Salisu, said the clash started on January 20 when a man was reportedly stabbed with a bottle and was rushed to the General Hospital. According to Salisu, the man was rejected due to the nature of his injuries and was later referred to a teaching hospital. Salisu added that his members thought he had died and so launched a reprisal.

He said: “I was at a meeting in Ikeja when I was called that a boy, belonging to ‘Eiye Fraternity’ had been stabbed. I met the body at the roundabout. On that day, two people died, another four were killed the next day while another one was killed today (yesterday), making seven in all.”

Secretary to the Ijede monarch Chief Babatunde Ogunmuyiwa said the fight started on January 20 when some boys from Ipakan and Egbin were in a fracas and one of them was stabbed with a bottle.

Ogunmuyiwa said the boy was rushed to the hospital but some of his members spread rumours that he was dead, which led to the fracas.

“After investigations, we realised it was a rivalry clash between fraternities. We called an emergency meeting and it was resolved that we should appease the gods. The community has been peaceful since most of the boys renounced their membership until this moment,” he said.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Metro

One killed in Lagos cult clash

June 18, 2018
News Agency of Nigeria

A deadly clash by two rival cult groups has resulted to the death of an unidentified man at Alapere in Ketu, near Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) crime correspondent learnt that the incident took place at Modupe Street, off Kazeem Street in Alapere late on June 17.

A resident of the area, who claimed to have witnessed the fight told NAN that the cultists came from a nearby street, describing the area as a hotbed of cult activities.

NAN learnt that the Alapere cult war has been on for more than three years, resulting to the death of no fewer than eight people within the period.

The source, who pleaded not to be identified, named the rival cults as members of Eiye and Aye confraternity.

“These cultists are always at war with each other, shooting guns at night all the time.

“Kazeem, Aminu and Akampson Streets near the transformer at Alapere are notorious for cult activities,” the source said.

The spokesman for the Lagos Police Command, Chike Oti, confirmed the development, saying that the dead man was stabbed to death.

Mr Oti said that the identity of the dead man was not yet known.

He said, however, that the body had been removed by police officers from the Alapere Division and deposited at a mortuary.

The spokesman said that no arrest had been made on the development.

