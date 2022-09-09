Seven ‘killed’ as four-storey building collapses in Ibadan

No fewer than seven persons were feared dead when an uncompleted four-storey hotel building collapsed in Ibadan, yesterday.

It was gathered that the collapsed hotel building is adjacent to one of the new generation banks at Awosika, Bodija area of Ibadan.

An eyewitness said the incident happened around 5.45 am when the Muslim faithful were returning from early morning prayers.

The witness said rescue teams including people in the neighbourhood and passers-by were able to rescue seven persons who are currently receiving medical attention at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

A combined team of the state Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agencies are currently on ground working hard to remove the debris in search of other survivors.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident, added that the site had since been cordoned off with adequate deployment of Police personnel in the interest of public health and safety.