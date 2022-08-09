Kwara: 15-year old boy held for raping 10-year old girl

A 15-year-old boy who allegedly had forceful carnal knowledge of a 10-year-old-girl at Oro-Ago, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara has been remanded by the State Juvenile Court.

The boy (name withheld) allegedly appeared from a bush to meet some girls who went swimming in a local stream in the area.

He was said to have chased the girls from the stream and caught up with one of them who fell down while running away and had forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the defendant (a 15-year-old boy), came out of the bush, disguising himself as a mad man, and met the girls swimming in the stream.

He reportedly started chasing the five girls, but the victim of the girls fell down and while the four other girls escaped, the defendant caught up with the victim.

“The girls were running towards their house for safety before the victim fell down where the defendant struggled with her and eventually had forceful intercourse with her,” the report further said.

The FIR also said that the matter was reported at the Oro-Ago police station by the victim’s father, Musa Mohammed and it was subsequently transferred to the Anti Human Trafficking Women and Children Protection Unit for discreet investigation.

The police report also revealed that “the Medical report obtained from ECWA Community Health Initiative, Oro-Ago confirmed that there were bruises, forceful penetration and bleeding from the victim’s private part.”

The prosecutor, Moshood Adebayo, urged the court to remand the defendant base on the alleged offence which he said was criminal against the defendant.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr O.A. Adeniyi granted the request of the prosecutor and ordered that the underage defendant be remanded at the state government Children reformation Center, Ilorin.

The matter was later adjourned till August 31.