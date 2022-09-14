Metro

Kwara: Two ‘kidnappers’ die in gun battle

September 14, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
Men of the Kwara Police Command with vigilance members in the early hours of Wednesday engaged some suspected kidnappers in gun duel in Shao area, Moro local government area.

Two of the suspects sustained various degrees of injuries from gunshots.

It was gathered that the suspects were confirmed dead at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

On Tuesday, one Afusat Lawal and her son Taofeek were reportedly abducted in Shao area.

Kwara police spokesperson Ajayi Okasanmi in a statement “wishes to inform the public, that the victims have been rescued after an intensive and painstaking search and rescue operation by the command’s tactical teams, supported by vigilante and hunters.

“The kidnappers were accosted in the bush while sharing the ransom collected from the family of the victims, they opened fire on the operatives immediately they were sighted by the kidnappers.

“During exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers that suffered gunshot injuries during the encounter were arrested and taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital where they were confirmed dead.
“Consequently, their corpses were deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

*Exhibit recovered from the kidnappers includes one Honda Accord Saloon car with Reg. Number LAGOS GJ 52 LSR, one single barrel gun and an unspecified amount of money.

“Effort is still being intensified to get other fleeing members of the gang arrested for prosection.”

Okasanmi added that “the rescued victims have reunited with their family after being certified medically stable.”

