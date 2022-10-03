Kwara: Police arrest chief medical director for ‘murder’ of girlfriend, housewife

Detectives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Dr. Adio Adeyemi Adebowale, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Nofisat Halidu.

The detectives recovered two decomposed bodies inside Adebowale’s office located at Kaiama town, the headquarters of Kaiama local government area of the state.

One of the corpses was found buried under the floor tiles inside his office, while the other was found inside a trash bin.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly told the police detectives during interrogation that the victim simply identified as Ifeoluwa was his girlfriend and that he killed her and dumped her in a bush in Alapa in Asa local government area of Kwara state, before it was later traced to his office.

The police following series of investigations later led the suspect to his office in Kaima General hospital, where they found the office tiles to be freshly done, they suspected foul play and therefore removed the tiles.

The police investigation team and members of the community present were shocked to allegedly find the decomposed body of the CMD former girlfriend, Ifeoluwa buried underground after the tiles were removed.

Other items recovered in the detained doctor’s office included two telephone handsets found in the hand bag of one of the ladies, all found in the doctor’s drawer.

There were also two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and a female pant found in the office.

It was also gathered that Ifeoluwa was declared missing by her relatives in Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara state since November last year, before he was discovered buried inside the former CMD’s office.

The second kidnapped victim Nofisat Halidu, allegedly found inside the trash bin, had been declared missing by the husband Mr. Halidu in Kaima since November 22, 2021.

When contacted, the spokesman of Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incidents.

Okasanmi explained in a statement yesterday that on assumption of office, Mr. Paul Odama, Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, while going through some petitions written by some citizens, a particular case struck the CP regarding a reported case of one missing lady by name Nofisat Halidu ‘F’ in Kaiama, Kaiama Local government area of Kwara State, on 21st of November, 2021.

“The CP immediately ordered the setting up of a high powered investigation team led by the deputy Commissioner of Police in the State CID, to unravel the mystery surrounding the kidnap case and other unresolved cases before his assumption of Office.

“Based on the CP’s order, investigation into the cases began on Friday, working on a lead provided by the arrest and confession of one Dr. Adio Adeyemi Adebowale.

“Investigation of the cases are still progressing and we will bring the development to the notice of the public as soon as possible. After investigation, then follow prosecution,” he stated.