Kwara: Police rescue four kidnap victims, mount search for two others

Kwara State Police Command has said that its operatives have rescued four out of six passengers in a commercial bus earlier kidnapped by men suspected to be bandits.

The victims were kidnapped in the late/early hours of today while traveling along Obbo Ile-Osi Road in Kwara State.

Explaining in detail, the force spokesman, police command, Kwara, Ajayi Okasanmi, SP, said:

“Information regarding the kidnap of six occupants of a Hummer bus Reg No: Abuja KUJ 613 AA between Obbo-Ile/Osi road by Five armed hoodlums at about 2315hrd of 15/8/2022 was received today 16/8/2022 at about 0730hrs.

“On receipt of the information, detachments of conventional policemen, Tactical teams, Vigilante, and Hunters were immediately dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue, and arrest of the suspects.

“Consequently, the victims’ vehicle, loaded with foodstuffs was found abandoned, inside of which was recovered an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition,” Okasanmi said in a short press release.

According to him, the intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the abductees who have been rescued and are presently with the police.

“The kidnappers who are believed to be in the bushes with the two remaining victims would soon be smoked out and arrested,” Okasanmi vowed.