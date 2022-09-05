Lagos building collapse death toll rises to 5

One more body has been recovered on Monday from the rubbles of a seven-storey building, which collapsed on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki in Lagos on Sunday.

The building, which is still under construction, caved in on Sunday morning and reportedly killed two people initially, but the death toll later rose to four before the latest recovery, officials said .

Ibrahim Farinloye, South West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the recovery of the body on Monday, which has raised the death toll to five.

The remote and immediate causes of the building’s collapse have yet to be ascertained.

Newsmen report that search and rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the collapsed building to possibly rescue the trapped victims.