Lagos extends ban on Okada to 10 new local councils from September 1

Lagos State government has extended the ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada to four more local councils and six local council development areas.

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who announced this on Thursday, said it was after a review of the earlier ban on commercial motorcycles operation in six local councils.

According to him, the state government took the decision in the best interest of the generality of the residents and for security reasons.