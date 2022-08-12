Lagos government disbands MOT taskforce

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, banned the operations of its enforcement team tagged, Ministry of Transportation, M.O.T Taskforce.

Speaking on ban, the newly appointed Special Adviser to the Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who announced this, stated that the decision was reached after a thorough appraisal and review of the enforcement teams operating under the Ministry of Transportation which he said needed to be scaled down.

Giwa said: “Based on this new directive, the public is hereby enjoined to report the activities of any unauthorised enforcement team disguising to be M.O.T TASKFORCE to the Ministry of Transportation for onward reporting to the Police for possible prosecution.”