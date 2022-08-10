Lagos pastor, accomplice to die for killing seven-year-old

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday sentenced a pastor, Erinmole Adetokunbo, and his accomplice, Adedoyin Oyekanmi, to death for killing a seven-year-old boy for money rituals in Ikorodu.

Justice Taiwo delivered the judgment after the defendants changed their plea from not guilty to guilty.

The convicts beheaded the boy.

“These defendants have committed a heinous crime and deserve no mercy. They have cruelly and intentionally killed a seven-year-old boy, thus depriving him and his family a bright destiny.

“Section 222 Criminal of Lagos State imposed the death penalty for premeditated murder and I have no hesitation in imposing the said punishment.

“I hereby sentence Adedoyin Oyekanmi and Erinwole Adetokunbo to death for killing Kazeem Rafiu. May God have mercy on your souls,” she ruled

The convicts were first arraigned on October 30, 2017.

They were said to have beheaded the boy and buried his head around the church’s altar, while the body was thrown into a canal.