Lagos: Police arrest ‘fake soldiers’ with charms

The police in Lagos have arrested two suspected fake soldiers in the state.

This was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin.

One of the suspects, 39-year-old Oluwatosin Gabriel, was apprehended during the enforcement of the total ban on motorcycles in some parts of the state.

Hundeyin stated that an investigation by the detectives led to the arrest of the second suspect, Nurudeen Agboola, 35, who allegedly is a supplier of military uniforms.

Items recovered from the fake soldier and his supplier included four pairs of military camouflage uniforms, nine live cartridges, military identity cards, police accoutrements, and charms.

“Investigation is ongoing to establish the extent of their criminality. Suspects would be arraigned after the conclusion of an investigation,” he said.

According to the police spokesman, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, commended the detectives for a good job.

Alabi also asked the officers and men of the command to redouble their efforts to sustain the safety and security of the state.