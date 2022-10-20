Lagos reaffirms ban on motorcycle operations in 10 local councils

The Lagos State Government has said its decision to put a stop to motorcycle operations in 10 Local Governments (LGs) and 15 Local Council Development Areas, (LCDAs) of the state remain effective.

A statement released by the Ministry of Transportation on Wednesday which was duly signed by the Commissioner, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, stated that there has been peace and improvement in security in areas where the activities of Okada operations have been halted, restating that the Security Agencies are on the alert to continue to enforce the ban without any compromise.

The statement further explained that the State Government have noticed the gradual return of some recalcitrant Operators of Okada in some restricted areas which would not be condoned by the Security formation, hence the need for continuous reiteration that the State will not rescind its decision of the ban.

While the General public is being enjoined to comply with the law on the ban on Okada, the statement reiterated that both the rider and passenger are liable to 3 years imprisonment if apprehended and prosecuted, in addition to the motorcycle being impounded and crushed in the public view, in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1,2, and 3 of the Lagos State Transport Reform Law of 2018.

It added that statistics have shown that accident rates in the areas where activities of Okada riders have been put on hold have decreased by 76 per cent, highlighting that the State Government has banned the operations of Okada in 10 out of the 20 LGAs in the state which include: Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa

In addition, the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAS) under the affected LGAs are; Apapa Iganmu, Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island West, Lagos Island East, Yaba, and Coker Aguda.

Others are; Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa East, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

The State Government through this statement reaffirmed that more sustainable alternatives are being provided for the motoring public with the ramping up of the mass transit Blue and Red Lines Rail passengers operation which will commence text running by the end of this year 2022.

The statement urged both rider and passenger to move away from the fixed mindset of seeing the operation of Okada as a means of commuting, adding that the ban will eventually take effect in all the remaining LGAs and LCDAs not yet affected.