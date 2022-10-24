Lagos recovers PSP truck from Lagoon after three hours operation

After about three hours of rescue operation, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) with support from other emergency responders on Sunday recovered the PSP truck that got plunged into the Lagos lagoon around the Oworo area of the state.

The refuse truck was recovered by LASEMA with a heavy-duty crane.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, speaking during the recovery operation, said that the two persons that were in the truck when it fell into the lagoon on Tuesday were rescued alive, got treated, admitted, and discharged the following day of the incident.

According to him, the state government had to delay the recovery of the truck because the government wanted the operation to have little or no negative impact on traffic flow on Third Mainland Bridge.

He implored drivers to always be alert to avoid incidents like this.

He, therefore, enjoined residents to support and alert emergency responders through the emergency numbers and not be clogged in the wheel of operation of responders.

He said residents should not see accident scenes and rescue operation scenes as just an opportunity to take pictures but to support responders to do their job.

He added that when residents could not support responders at accident scenes, loitering around accident or rescue operation scenes to take pictures is usually not the best as it will obstruct the flow of operation and slow down effective and efficient rescue operation.

He thanked motorists for supporting the recovery operation by using the alternative routes provided while the operation started.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Damilola Emmanuel, said that rescue and recovery operation is usually a collaborative effort, reason LASWA was actively involved in the operation with the provision of boats and some rescue officers.

On hand to support the recovery operation which started around 2:00 pm and ended at 4:20 pm were officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Lagos Waterways Authority, Federal Road Safety Commission, and the police.