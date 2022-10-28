Lagos security guard punches tenant to death for refusing to pay rent

A security guard with Corporate Victoria Gardens Security Company, Desmond Gudyu, has allegedly punched a 26-year-old man, Akeem Nuhu to death during an altercation on Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

According to reports, the suspect who was employed to guard a building in the area had offered Nuhu accommodation in his security post under the condition that he would pay rent.

However, crisis brewed when on Monday, October 10, the deceased who worked as a motor boy in a pure water company was unable to honor his end of the agreement.

This reportedly led to an argument between them as Gudyu allegedly punched Nuhu, who fell and died.

A contractor, Ayo Ipadeola, who worked in the area, told Punch that, “The security guard was the only one staying in that house. The victim, Nuhu, worked in a pure water company and he had nowhere to stay. That was why he entered into an agreement with Gudyu to sleep in his security post and pay him for it.

“So, he would wake up in the morning, go to work and return in the evening. But on Monday evening when the incident happened, the security guard accused Nuhu of owing him some rent and they started to argue. It was in the process that he slightly punched Nuhu. He fell and became unconscious.”

Another source told the publication that the victim was rushed to a police hospital at Falomo, where he died.

He said, “He died around 7am the following day. His corpse was deposited at the Federal Medical Centre’s morgue, Ebute-Metta for an autopsy.”

A trader who spoke under the condition of anonymity said that the owners of the building were not aware that the security guard was subletting his accommodation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said, “The suspect has been taken into custody and he is being investigated.”