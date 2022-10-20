Lagos to divert traffic at Agege intersection for one month

The Lagos State Government has announced a one-month traffic diversion to carry out flood abatement works and rehabilitation of some sections of the Oke-koto/Agunbiade intersection in Agege Local Government Area of the state.
Damaged by floods, the Oke-koto intersection has been motorists’ nightmare for months as commuters are sometimes trapped for hours trying to connect their destinations.
However, in a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Frederic Oladeinde, the government said the section of the road will be temporarily closed to traffic from October 21 to November 21, 2022.
The government urged road users to obey traffic signs which has been mounted along the construction zone in order to minimise discomfort on road users and ensure smooth traffic flow during the rehabilitation period.
It also appealed for caution and cooperation of commuters.
The government “advised Oke-koto bound motorists from Oba Ogunji through the Fly Over Bridge to navigate their ways through the bridge ramp to Old Abeokuta/Nitel and Connect Orile-Agege”.
“Similarly Oba Ogunji bound motorists from Old Abeokuta road are enjoined to drive through Agege- Isokoko to connect Asade-Oba Akran road. Motorists from Ipaja road can also use all the available alternative routes e.g Morcass road, to link Oniwaya and continue their journey.
“Explaining further the traffic diversion plan, the release however stated that the diversion exercise will not prevent motorists coming from Agunbiade and its adjoining streets from using the Pen Cinema Bridge inward Oba Ogunji road,” the statement explained.
The government assured road users that relevant traffic management agencies especially the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will ensure free flow of traffic while the exercise lasts.
