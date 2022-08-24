Lagos: Traditional worshippers, church members clash during vigil

One person was killed while others sustained injuries when Oro worshippers and some church members clashed in Lagos state.

Oro festival is peculiar to Yoruba people of South West, Nigeria. A curfew is declared when Oro is meant to parade a community and females are confined indoors.

It is taboo for females to set eyes on the deity. The restriction also extends to males that are non-initiates and non-natives.

Commenting on the disturbing incident in Lagos, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said some persons had been arrested for murder.

Hundeyin, however, did not state when or where the clash occurred.

“Oro worshippers clashed with church members holding a vigil. It sadly resulted in the death of one person. It’s clearly a murder case. Suspects have been arrested. But henceforth, how do we ensure religious tolerance in similar cases?,” he tweeted.