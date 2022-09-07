Metro

Man arrested for ‘theft’ of 10 mobile phones in Jigawa

September 7, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged shop breaking and theft of 10 mobile phones and accessories in Jahun area of the state.

Spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shiisu said the suspect, a resident of Makani village, was arrested about 3:30 a.m., by operatives of Jahun Divisional Police Headquarters.

He said during the course of investigation, the suspect revealed the name of his accomplice, now at large.

Shiisu alleged that the suspects conspired and broke into six shops in the area and stole valuables and cash.

The spokesperson alleged that the suspects carted away 10 mobile phones (Five android and five keypad handsets), eight ear piece, eight handset batteries, two MP3 radio and one bluetooth.

Others were recharge cards, nine yards of brocade, set of cloth, books, biscuits and N33,000 cash.

Shiisu said efforts were on to arrest fleeing suspects.

