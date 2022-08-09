Man bags jail term for possession of document containing false pretence

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, on Monday sentenced a man, Yusuf Olawale Adetokunbo, to six months imprisonment for having a document containing false pretence.

The presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, sentenced the convicted Adetokunbo after he pleaded guilty to a count charge bordering on the offence as slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge also gave the convict an option of fine to the tune of N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

Justice Taiwo further directed that the convict forfeits the sum of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira), one iPhone X and one iPhone 6plus to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).

According to the anti-graft agency in the charge designated Ref/69817/2022, jointly signed by G.K Latona, and Nnaemeka Omewa, the offence is contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

