The police on Monday arraigned a 21-year old man, Seun Sossa in a Karu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly belonging to gang of thieves.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was charged for belonging to a robbery gang.

He, however, denied commiting the offence.

The prosecutor, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the defendant was seen and arrested at ” Nyanya Checkpoint” Abuja, on Sept. 21.

He said the defendant was conducting himself in a suspicious manner capable of causing undue apprehension in the mind of any reasonable person.

He said that the defendant could not give account of his source of livelihood during interrogation by the police.

The judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, granted the defendant bail for N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 20 for hearing.