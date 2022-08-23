Man drowns in Lagos beach

Tragedy struck, weekend, after a 26-year-old man drowned at Alpha Beach, in the Igbo Efon area of Lekki, Lagos State.

The deceased, Olubusade Olamilekan, who was an indigene of Ondo State, was accompanied to the beach on Sunday, by his elder brother, Olubusade Ayorinde, who came visiting from Ondo State and the deceased’s two friends.

But the fun was marred by an alarm raised by one of the deceased’s friends, Afolabi Felix. Before help could come, Olamilekan had drowned.

His visiting brother, Ayorinde, explained: “The plan was to take me out on Sunday. My late brother’s two friends: Rasaq Olarewaju and Afolabi Felix, accompanied us to the beach by 2 pm. My brother and Felix went swimming by 4.45 pm.

“All of a sudden, the whole fun stopped. Felix ran to where I was sitting and informed me that Olamilekan had drowned. All efforts to rescue him failed.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, saying the body was yet to be recovered at about 6.30 pm, adding that divers were still searching for it.