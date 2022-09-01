Man kills 11-year old while testing gun in Delta

A suspect Ogaga Kome has been arrested for allegedly killing an 11-year old Hossanna Merritt, while testing a locally made gun in his house.

The incident occured at Ozoro community, Isoko North council area of Delta State last Monday.

The suspect, 26, reportedly fled after the incident.

Confirming the development in a statement, Delta Police spokesman DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect was arrested Tuesday, following a charge on members of the public to be on the lookout.

“Consequently, on 30/8/2022 at about 1305hrs, a well-meaning individual who is also a relative of the suspect brought him to the station. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO stated.