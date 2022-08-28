Man kills lover over debit card in Delta

A man has allegedly murdered his lover in Orhono area of Eku community, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

Newsmen gathered that the two were in good terms before the sad incident on Friday night.

Details of the incident were hazy but multiple community sources said the woman was a casual worker in a farm in another community.

They said her man friend allegedly got home that night, demanded for the woman’s debit card which she refused to part with and a fight ensued between them.

“Some said the man kicked her in the abdomen region and she fell. But others said he used a hard object to hit her and she suddenly collapsed and gave up the ghost immediately, “ one source said.

“Sensing that the woman had passed on we heard the man ran. We are not sure they are married. They have been cohabiting. She doesn’t have a child for him. But we think she has had children in other relationships. She is not a young girl. She is a woman “.

