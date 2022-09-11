Motorists groan over deplorable Warri-Benin expressway

Motorists plying Warri-Benin Expressway have been groaning over the deplorable condition of the ever-busy interstate highway at the ‘Mosogar Tinapa’ Palm Wine Joint before Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area.

A portion of the road has become dilapidated to the extent that travellers are held up at the location for hours as an aftermath of the gridlock.

Narrating his ordeal, Sunday morning, a commercial driver, Shadrach Emami, told newsmen that he was trapped in the gridlock for almost two hours before he was able to navigate his way out of the failed sections of the road.

Emami appealed to government authorities saddled with the rehabilitation of the road to “save travellers along this corridor from undue hardship by doing the needful without further delay.”