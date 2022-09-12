Nasarawa 2023: Court reserves judgement in suit seeking to sack APC senatorial candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Lafia has reserved judgement in the suit challenging the nomination of Arch Shehu Tukur as the authentic APC senatorial candidate for Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

When the matter came up for hearing Friday, there was drama as INEC subpoena who appeared on the order of the court, exposed the fraud committed by Arch Shehu Tukur to secure the senatorial ticket of the party against his main challenger, Barr Labaran Magaji.

The presiding judge, Justice Nehizina Idumudia Afolabi, had after taken arguments from all parties, reserved judgement in the suit seeking the nullification of the nomination of Arch Shehu Tukur as APC senatorial candidate for Nasarawa West, and declaration of Barr Labaran Magaji as the authentic winner of the primaries to a date which will be disclosed to the parties.

Already, the APC senatorial candidate, Arch Shehu Tukur, who is the anointed candidate of the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is in panic mode over the revelation of the INEC subpoena, Mr Omale Samuel in court.

An APC senatorial aspirant, Barr Labaran Magaji had polled 114 votes during the June 4th senatorial primaries and is challenging the emergence of Arch Shehu Tukur who garnered 179 votes to clinch the party’s ticket for Nasarawa West senatorial zone.

Magaji is alleging that the 125 delegates from Keffi and Nasarawa LGAs are fake and not authentic delegates elected for that purpose. He is also claiming that only delegates from Toto, Karu and Kokona LGAs that made up of the senatorial zone were genuine delegates.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, there was an argument as to whether Omale Samuel, the INEC staff whose signature and stamp were allegedly forged to certify some documents purported to be INEC document should be taken or not.

The Court in delivering its ruling, decided that the witness be taken before going into the substantive matter.

Mr Omale Samuel denied ever seeing the document let alone ever signed the documents attached to the counter affidavit by the 2nd defendant (Arch Tukur)

He also stated that the signature and stamp on the said documents were not his and do not resembles his.