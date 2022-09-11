NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer with meth, seizes illicit drugs in four states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 25-year-old pregnant woman with 82 pinches of methamphetamine in Auchi, Edo state.

Femi Babafemi, the director, media and advocacy, NDLEA, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect, Haruna Favour, was also caught with other quantities of Loud, Arizona, Colorado variants of cannabis and codeine-based cough syrup.

He said attempts by drug cartels to export 7.805 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine to the US and Australia were thwarted by NDLEA operatives attached to some courier companies in Lagos.

Babafemi said the consignments were concealed in the linings of local fabric, wooden statutes, printer cartridges, handle of travel bag and cassava flakes.

“In another development, one hundred and nineteen thousand (119,000) tablets and capsules of tramadol, D5 and Exol5 were recovered from two drug dealers in Gombe state,” he said.

“Nasiru Abubakar, 22, and Umaru Bayero a.k.a Hadiza were arrested when NDLEA operatives raided their stores at the Gombe main market on Tuesday, September 6.”

Babafemi said a suspect, Paul Ali, was arrested along the Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi with 1,404 bottles of codeine-based syrup weighing 190.94kg.

He said 2,040 ampoules of pentazocine injection coming from Onitsha to Sokoto was also intercepted.

“A follow-up operation in Sokoto has also led to the arrest of the receiver of the consignment on Tuesday, September 6,” he added.

“A raid at the cannabis plantation camp in Emure forest, Owo LGA, Ondo State has led to the arrest of Monday Onoja, 20; Daniel Kehinde, 25; and Obinna Okechukwu, 35.

“Sixteen (16) bags of the illicit substance weighing 179.5kg were seized from them.”