NDLEA confirms custody of 26-year-old suspect in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday said a 26-year-old drug dealer had been handed over to it for investigation and prosecution by the state police command.

Abdulkadir Abdullahi-Fakai, Kogi NDLEA Commander, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja.

“The NDLEA today, Saturday, Sept. 10, acknowledged the transfer of Friday Momoh, a suspected drug dealer to us by the Nigeria Police on Friday, Sept. 9.

“Momoh was reportedly arrested just by the gate of the Kogi State Polytechnic by the security men of the institution, ” he said.

Abdullahi-Fakai disclosed that the suspect was nabbed with multiple drugs including Cannabis Sativa aka indian Hemp, adding, ”investigation has since commenced.”

The commander thanked the police in Kogi especially the CP, Edward Egbuka, for the sustained synergy, cooperation and understanding existing between the force and his agency.

Newsmen report that operatives of Kogi Polytechnic Security Unit on Thursday intercepted Momoh, who was in possession of suspected hard drugs while trying to enter the main campus of the polytechnic in Lokoja.

Found in his possession were 66 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp, 4 containers of the weed, assorted charms, scissors, ₦52,000 cash and other hard drugs called ‘ICE’.