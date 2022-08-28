NDLEA seizes tonnes of narcotics in 6 states, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had seized tonnes of narcotics in Yobe , Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi Edo and Delta states in the last one week.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that two suspected fake security agents taking 14kg cannabis to Maiduguri, Borno, were intercepted along Potiskum- Damaturu road in Yobe.

He said that Adetula Olarenwaju was arrested with four blocks of the substance on Thursday on his way from Lagos.

He also said that Sadiq Garba, returning from Gombe, was also nabbed with 22 blocks of the substance on Saturday.

Babafemi added that Abu Sunday was arrested with 48.4kg cannabis at Idk quarter, Ibilo, in Edo, while Rosemary Afekhuai was caught with 1,130 tramadol caps, among others, at Oluma quarters, Otuo, Owan East LGA of same state.

“In Delta, Mustapha Isah, was arrested at Oko market with 9, 800 Tramadol caps weighing 6.4kg, while NDLEA operatives in Kaduna also nabbed Chinedu Onnuka, at Narayi -Kaduna, with 33,000 tablets of Bromazepam.

“No fewer than 80 blocks of cannabis sativa were recovered from an abandoned tricycle with reg. no: BAU 70 WL.

” 25,000 tablets of exol-5 were seized from a dealer, Usman Muhammed, who was nabbed along Bauchi-Gombe road, ” he said.

Babafemi said that a raid operation at a market in Mubi, Adamawa on Wednesday, led to the seizure of 62,360 tablets of tramadol, diazepam and exol-5.

He said that two suspects, Sirajo Idris and Anas Abubakar, were arrested same day with 107 pallets of cannabis at Kamba, a border town in Kebbi.

“The skunk weighing 90kg was smuggled in from Benin Republic.

“In Kano, a drug dealer Lawal Adamu, 31, was arrested along Zaria-Kano road, Kwanar Dangora, with 203 blocks of cannabis weighing 136kg.

“Another suspect, Taheer Abdullahi, was nabbed on Friday, at Gadar Tamburawa, with 3000 ampules of tramadol injection, ” he said.

Babafemi said that a raid operation at Kara Masaka, back of Mararaba market and Zamani estate on Saturday, led to the arrest of 26 suspects.

He said that 25.7kg cannabis, 4.5kg codeine and 300 tablets of rohypnol tablets were seized from the drug joints raided.

“In Sokoto state, the village head of Rugga, Shagari LGA, Alhaji Umaru Mohammed (aka Danbala), a notorious drug dealer who was arrested on Monday would be facing charges any moment from now.

“Before his recent arrest during which 436.381kg cannabis and 1kg diazepam were recovered from his house, an earlier raid on his home on July 20, had also led to the seizure of 11.5kg cannabis, 2.259kg exol5 and 500grams of diazepam, “he said.