Police in Nigeria say gunmen have shot dead at least 12 people and stolen dozens of cattle in the north-eastern state of Taraba.

Residents say some of the attackers were disguised as local security guards during the raid of the remote village of Mubizen.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

They pretended to be searching for fleeing armed criminals and asked members of the community to come out and help with the search.

But the attackers then opened fire on the crowd.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the raid.

Nigeria is grappling with a wave of violence by armed criminal gangs as well as Islamist insurgents.