Nigeria Police investigate murder of Abuja musician, 4 others

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has said it is investigating the killing/murder of a popular musician based in Abuja, Chop Boii, aka Sempe, and his producer as well as two others in the Gwarimpa, area of Abuja.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed knowledge of the alleged murder, noted that the Police have swung into action to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

When contacted on the matter, she said, “Yes we are investigating’.

She said, ” It is a case of suspected culpable homicide, the wife of one of the deceased, one Queen Blue Jack had earlier informed the Police of not knowing the whereabouts of her husband who left home with a friend and all efforts to reach them both proved abortive.

“Upon receipt of this information, a team of detectives attached to the Gwarimpa division was drafted to the scene where her husband and three other persons were found dead in their pool of blood.

“The Bodies were taken to the hospital for possible medical intervention but were confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

“The deceased was deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital morgue, discrete investigations have commenced and emerging developments will be communicated subsequently”.

It was gathered that Chop Boii, and three of his friends including a female, suspected to be girl friend to Chop Boii’s producer were on Tuesday, September 27 murdered by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

They were allegedly murdered at the residence of his producer at Gwarimpa, Abuja and the assailants were said to have chopped off the fingers of the murdered musician and the four others, soaked it in their blood and used it to write on the wall of the house.

The incident occurred when the late Chop Boii had gone to produce his latest music inside the studio of his producer.

“The late Chop Boii was at the wrong place at the wrong time”, a friend of the late musician was quoted on Twitter.

Sources are linking their deaths to a secret cult-related war adding that the late Chop Boii was a victim of a wrong identity.

It was further gathered that the popular musician was not the target but because he was at the place at that time, the suspected assassins attacked him to silence the evidence.