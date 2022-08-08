Nigeria Police dismiss officer who flogged man with machete

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed an officer, Liyomo Okoi, for flogging a man with a machete.

The dismissed officer was captured in a viral video on 31st July, 2022 where he was flogging a man with a machete.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday revealed that the officer has been dismissed on grounds of gross misconduct.

“The Force has dismissed Force No. 524503 PC Liyomo Okoi attached to Ekori Divisional Headquarters, Cross Rivers Police Command for gross misconduct captured in a viral video on 31st July, 2022 where he was flogging a man with a machete. His dismissal takes effect from today the 8th of August, 2022,” the statement partly read.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, also expressed grave disappointment at the reports of brutality and extortion leveled against some police officers via various complaint channels available to the public, particularly on social media platforms.

The statement revealed, “The IGP has, therefore, directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as further incidences of this nature would be viewed strictly.

“The IGP has also ordered a wholistic overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team, the Special Tactical Squad, and the Special Weapon and Tactics Units to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose for their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IGP’s administration and public safety.

“The IGP has therefore directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (AIG-FIB) to carry out supervisory role over the three units to ensure their operations are professional, active and productive and do not infringe on the fundamental rights of the citizenry, and other members of the public.”