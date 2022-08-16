Nigeria Police repel terrorists in Katsina

Scores of terrorists were feared killed and several others wounded after a tactical team of police officers repelled their attack on Dadawa and Barkiya villages in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

During the fierce encounter with the terrorists, the police team successfully recovered 74 Sheep, 34 Goats and two cows, a police spokesperson said.

The command had received a distress call at about 1:30am on Monday that terrorists, numbering 80 on motorbikes, armed with sophisticated weapons, had simultaneously attacked the two villages.

Police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah in a statement stated that, on receipt of the information, the Command deployed its tactical teams to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

He said a team of policemen are still combing the area with a view to arresting the wounded terrorists and recover their dead bodies.

According to the statement, the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda appreciated the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists.

He also urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing campaign against terrorists in the state.