Nigeria police rescue ‘child trafficker’ from mob action

Operatives of the Lagos Police Command have rescued a 22-year-old suspected child trafficker, Ayomide Fawehinmi, from mob action.

Fawehinmi was on Saturday attacked by a lynching mob at Surulere after he allegedly attempted to abduct a teenager.

According to the police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspect lured a 15-year-old boy from his mother’s shop around Empire and was taking him to an unknown destination.

Hundeyin said the suspect also dispossessed the boy of his mobile phone to prevent communication with his parents.

Unfortunately for Fawehinmi, a vigilant neighbour accosted him and immediately raised the alarm, which led to his arrest by members of the community.

The mob was said to have descended on him and had planned to lynch him before policemen from Surulere Division who acted on a distress call, whisked him away.

Hundeyin said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect lured a 15-year-old boy from his mother’s shop and was taking him to an unknown destination before he was accosted by a neighbour who raised the alarm.

“The suspect had already dispossessed the boy of an Itel android phone to cut off communication with his mother.

“While the boy has been rescued unhurt and the phone recovered, the investigation is ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspect’s culpability.

“Suspect would be arraigned contingent on the outcome of the investigation.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, commends residents for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious person/happenings and sternly warns member of the public to desist from jungle justice as it is a crime in itself.”