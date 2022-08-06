Veteran Nollywood star Cynthia Okereke who was abducted alongside her colleague, Clemson Cornel Agbogidi, last week has given an account of her ordeal while in captivity.

Okereke and Agbogidi were kidnapped on Friday, July 29, while they were returning from a movie set at Ozalla town in Enugu state.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Okereke while recounting her ordeal, thanked the fans, security agencies, colleagues, and other stakeholders who contributed to their release.

According to her, they were not fed anything during the seven days they spent in captivity.

She said: “My people, this is mama Cynthia Okereke, God is a faithful God and I have every reason to say Hallelujah in the land of the living. I didn’t know I have people and I have friends, good colleagues, people that care for me, people that can pray for me, verge for me and stand on my behalf.

“My BP is high but to God be all glory for all of you, your efforts, your prayers and your encouragement. Mama Cynthia is alive, I will act for you people and will continue to be acting for your people. Me, I will be a late comer there, for good one week, no water no food but today I say to God be all glory forever in Jesus name. God will bless all Nollywood for me.”

Emeka Rollas, the AGN president, had earlier revealed that the abductors established contact with the actors’ families to demand $100,000 in ransom payment.

He later disclosed that they were mocked by the abductors after offering N1.2 million instead.