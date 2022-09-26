Nigerian comedian celebrates return of Jehovah Witnesses on streets

Popular OAP-cum-comedian, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel aka Nedu Wazobia, has reacted to the return of Jehovah Witnesses on the streets.

Nedu was elated to see the popular street preachers after a 2-year hiatus following the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a viral video, the On-Air personality couldn’t hide his excitement on sighting a team of Jehovah Witnesses as he drove by.

He didn’t just pull over to greet but also informed them of how much he loved and missed them.

He requested for a copy of Watchtower (an illustrated religious magazine, published monthly by the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania to announce Jehovah’s kingdom).

Nedu said: “Eeeh! Omo Jehovah witness people don come back o. See dem, see dem! Ha!! No no no I have to talk to them.

“Jehovah witness, I miss una o! Una disappear since. Thank God you people are back o!

“Give me Tower, give me Watchtower. Oh my God! My beloved Watchtower!

“Make una no disappear again o! Hey, Jehovah witness, we love you people. Jesus!! I don miss dem o!!

“I’ve been wondering where they went to and suddenly I just saw dem and said no, ‘I must talk to them’.”