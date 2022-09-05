Nigerian man demands ₦1.6 million from wife in exchange for divorce

A 45-year-old man, Yusuf Muhammad, on Monday asked a Sharia court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, to order his wife, Murjanatu Nasiru, to pay him ₦1.6 million in exchange for a divorce.

Muhammad made the request following Ms Nasiru’s prayer for divorce by way of redemption (Khul’I).

She had earlier promised to refund the ₦30,000 he paid as dowry.

“I gave her N50,000 as dowry, not ₦30,000 and she made me lose the ₦35,000 monthly allowance I used to receive from my brothers as a result of ill health.

“Since we got married in 2018, my brothers stopped sending me the monthly allowance because I married her.

”Therefore she has to pay me the money before getting the divorce from me”, he said.

Nasiru, through her lawyer, Abubakar Abdullahi, said there was no prior agreement to pay the defendant any money.

“I don’t want to continue with the marriage because I don’t want to disobey God,” she said.

The judge, Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case until 15 September for Nasiru to produce her witnesses in the matter.