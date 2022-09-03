Nigerian pastor held for ‘raping,’ ‘impregnating’ 12-year old church member

A father of three and Pastor of The Light House Gospel Church, Oluwo, Owode Egba, in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state, Michael Abiodun, has fathered another child through a 12- year- old member of his church (name withheld).

The child resulted from the rape of the teenager, a JSS 2 student when her mother sent her to the cleric for special prayer.

Pastor Abiodun had actually asked the mother of the girl to send her to him for the special prayer. But on getting to the church, the Pastor took girl into a room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of which resulted into the pregnancy.

The girl who was delivered of the baby from the pregnancy three months ago told the police that she was threatened by the Pastor of a dire consequences if she informed anybody about what happened between them.

As a result, she didn’t inform her mother.

However, Pastor Abiodun was arrested after the report of his ungodly act was reported at Owode Egba division of Ogun Police Command.

On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime, but blamed it on the devil. He further confessed he was the one who dis-virgin the victim..

The mother of the victim explained to the police that since her daughter has not been menstruating before, it was difficult for her to know that she was pregnant until seven months after.

The victim’s mother joined the church as a result of spiritual problem which led to the death of two of her daughters.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.