Nigerian troops rescue another Chibok schoolgirl, three other Book Haram hostages

Another Chibok girl and three others who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists almost eight years ago have been rescued by troops currently involved in Operation Hadin Kai and working in the North-East region of Nigeria.

In April of 2014, militants affiliated with Boko Haram abducted 276 female students, most of whom belonged to the Christian faith and were between the ages of 16 and 18, from the Government Girls Secondary School located in the town of Chibok in Borno State.

In a statement on Saturday on its Facebook page, the army said the victims were rescued by troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) at Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

TROOPS OF OPHK RESCUES ANOTHER CHIBOK SCHOOL GIRL AND THREE OTHERS.

…NAOWA President, Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya, donates relief materials and financial support https://t.co/uxiFUeKJAx pic.twitter.com/nojuH0Jvzu — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) August 13, 2022

Aisha Grema, the Chibok girl, was received by the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA).

NAOWA President, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, donated relief materials and financial support to a newly rescued abducted Chibok, a statement by the group said.

“Aisha was rescued yesterday, 12 August 2022 with her four (4) years old child by troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) at Bama Local Government Area (LGA) while the three other girls were rescued by troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 OPHK at Mongonu LGA of Borno State,” the statement said.

See the full statement below:

TROOPS OF OPHK RESCUE ANOTHER CHIBOK SCHOOL GIRL AND THREE OTHERS.

…NAOWA President donates relief materials and financial support

The President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya today Saturday 13 August 2022 donated relief materials and financial support to a newly rescued abducted Chibok school girl, Aisha Grema and three others at Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Aisha was rescued yesterday, 12 August 2022 with her four (4) years old child by troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) at Bama Local Government Area (LGA) while the three other girls were rescued by troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 OPHK at Mongonu LGA of Borno State.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj General W Shuaibu disclosed that one of the abductees, Miss Mwanret Daspan aged 29 was abducted on Monday, 21 December 2022; Claris Fidel aged 22 from N’djamena Chad was abducted on 25 March 2022 while Hauwa (12yrs old) has been in captivity of Boko Haram terrorists since as an infant.

While interacting with the rescued girls, Mrs Yahaya expressed immense delight in the success recorded by the troops of OPHK. She further encouraged them with words of advise and hope, thus assuring them of the commitment of the Military in conjunction with Borno State Government to reunite them with their families.

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General CG Musa also assured the general public of the commitment and dedication of the Theatre to rescuing all captives and also restoring total peace to the North East region.