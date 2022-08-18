Nigerian wrestler to die by hanging for killing wife

A local wrestler, Thank-You Grim, who killed his wife, Kwalla, during a brawl, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

Grim had engaged his wife in a “wrestling bout” over a family feud which led to her death.

The court also heard that Grim smashed her face with a pestle, which led to her instant death.

The deceased and her husband (Grim) both from Sili community in Guyuk local government area, had a series of running battles over marital issues before the incident.

They were said to have parted ways on January 10, 2018 and reunited again at a wrestling competition this year.

The state chief judge, Justice Nathan Musa, sentenced the famous wrestler to death, after he was found guilty of killing the deceased.

Grim was convicted on a one-count charge of culpable homicide punishable with death contrary to section 192(b) of the Adamawa State Penal Code Law 2018.

Justice Musa, who delivered his judgement yesterday, said the prosecution had proved its case with cogent evidence that the convict killed the deceased.

“As stated in my judgement, the convict is convicted for culpable homicide punishable with death. My hands are therefore tied. I cannot do otherwise.

“Therefore, the convict is accordingly sentenced to death by hanging as provided by section 192(b) of Penal Code Law”, the judge held.

After the couple ended their union, the deceased fell in love with another man and decided to get married as a result of which she mounted pressure on the convict to issue her with a divorce letter.

The convict was said to have asked the deceased to meet him for the letter, when they met during a wrestling competition which took place in the community in which he participated.

The convict pleaded with her to return to her matrimonial home on her arrival on that fateful day, but she refused and told him that she had charmed him, and that there is nothing he can do.

Irked by her reply, the convict picked a pestle and hit her in the face and other parts of the body severally and she fell down, went into coma and later died.