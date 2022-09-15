Nigeria’s resident doctors suspend proposed strike

Doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended a strike ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet their demands, particularly the payment of the newly-reviewed Medical Residency Training Fund and implementation of the new hazard allowance, among others.

NARD President, Dr. Godiya Ishaya, confirmed this to The Nation in a chat on Thursday in Abuja.

The decision was after members of the association held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to decide the next line of action.

Dr. Ishaya explained that the National Executive Council (NEC) members decided to suspend the strike ultimatum because of the level of progress made by the Federal Government in meeting some of its demands.

The resident doctors on July 30, 2022, gave a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement its agreements or risk an indefinite strike.

On August 21, 2022, the association extended the ultimatum by another two weeks which elapsed on September 5, 2022.

He said: “We have actually suspended the ultimatum. We noted progress being made and the payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund, and most of our members are actually seeing their money. On the issue of the hazard allowance, we have been able to confirm that the Honourable Minister for Finance has approved the payment.

“With the progress, we felt it was not necessary to continue with the ultimatum again, and the remaining issues can be resolved on the table.”