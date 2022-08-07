Two ‘notorious robbers’ shot dead in Lagos

Two notorious armed robbers terrorising Apapa, Ajegunle areas and environs of Lagos, Sodiq aka Foreigner and Habeeb aka Kiki have been killed after a gun battle with the police.

Guns and ammunition were also recovered during the encounter with the two robbers, spokesperson for Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said Foreigner and Kiki had engaged police operatives in a gun duel in their bid to escape arrest, but they eventually succumbed to superior firepower of the law enforcement agents.

“The daredevil robbers engaged operatives of Area B Apapa in a gun duel in a bid to escape arrest. They however, fell to the superior firepower of the police operatives.

“One of the robbers, Sodiq was recently released from prison. Both have been wanted for terrorising Ajegunle and environs.”

Hundeyin said that the robbers were trailed to their hideout where they met their waterloo.

According to him, one beretta pistol, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers.

He urged youths in particular to desist from crimes, as the long arm of the law would always catch up with criminals no matter how long it takes.