NURTW leader killed as cultists clash in Lagos

A National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader at Mile 12, Lagos, Suleman Lawal alias Akiru, was on Sunday killed after violence broke out in the area.

It was gathered that the violence was as a result of lingering rivalry between the Aiye and Eiye cult groups.

Lawal was alleged to be the leader of Eiye cult group in the area

Residents and motorists in the area who took to social media to request intervention by security operatives, expressed fears over escalation of the situation.

Raising alarm about the clash, one Valerian Nwadike, said: “I got information that MILE 12 is boiling as I type. The chaos is as a result of a cult clash, I’ve informed the relevant authorities, please everyone should take notice and apply caution if you are at that axis.”

Other posters lamented that the violence may linger for many days except urgent steps were taken by security agencies to prevent retaliation.

It was learnt that it took the intervention of operatives from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and reinforcements from the area command to contain the situation.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said: “The command is aware of the violent clash going on at Owode-Elede area of the state. DPO Owode-Onirin is handling the situation. Reinforcement has been readied. We are monitoring the situation.”

Hundeyin dismissed claims that the violence has escalated to Oshodi but confirmed only one person died in the clash.