Occupants trapped as 2-storey building collapses in Abuja

There was pandemonium in Kubwa village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when a two-storey building collapsed in the area, trapping unspecified number of people.

An eye-witness, who identified himself as Gideon Danjuma, who lives very close to the scene of the incident, explained that the building collapsed at about 11pm on Thursday night.

According to him, they were outside their house discussing when they heard a loud sound, and that was when they realised that the building had collapsed.

“Immediately, we rushed to the collapsed building because we knew that there are people inside that would need help. When we got there, we heard people shouting for help inside the collapsed building.

“We started digging to rescue those we could rescue. We dug for up to six hours before we could rescue one person at about 5.30am (Friday morning) and some people are still trapped inside the building.

“The security man of the building and some other people are still trapped inside the collapsed building. We pray that nothing will happen to them before they are rescued,” Danjuma said.

Another eye-witness, Obus Chibuieke, said that they were inside their house which is adjacent to the collapsed building when they heard the loud sound that fell their fence.

“We rushed out on hearing the sound and saw that the building close to us had collapsed and also our fence collapsed too, with some blocks hitting our cars which were parked by the fence.

“We did what we could to rescue people and three people amongst the people that were inside escaped, while we were able to rescue one person from the building this morning.

“From the voices calling for help, we are convinced that there are two people still trapped inside. But, we are yet to see the FCT emergency rescue team coming to rescue them,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, some rescue teams were already on ground, trying to rescue those trapped inside the building.