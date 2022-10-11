The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects for attempting to kidnap their former employer in Ijebu Ode.

The three suspects Peter Nse – 24 years, Chuckwuma Nwobodo – 48 years and Michael Umanah – 30 years were arrested following a distress complaint made by their former boss, Ifenuga Olayinka, to the Igbeba divisional headquarters.

Olayinka told the police that he had received a text message from an individual who described himself as a “Killer Vagabond of Africa” asking him to pay the sum of ₦5 million into a bank account or risk been kidnapped.

The police in a statement stated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, directed his detectives to unravel those behind the devilish message.

“The detectives there and then embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation which led them to Anambra state where two of the suspects namely Peter Nse and Chuckwuma Nwobodo were arrested,” the police said.

“Their arrest led the detectives to Ago Iwoye where the third suspect Michael Umanah was apprehended.”

The suspects were later brought before the complainant, Olayinka, who identified them as his former employees. Police said Olayinka disclosed that he had sacked them not long ago for misconduct.

The three suspects confessed that they planned to kidnapped Olayinka because they were not happy with how their employment was terminated.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit in the state criminal investigation department for investigation.