‘Okada’ rider shot dead in Osun

Gunmen on Friday killed a commercial motorcyclist, identified as Toyin Oluwaseun, inside an uncompleted building in Ilesa, Osun State.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but a resident in the area who preferred not to be named said the police have taken away the corpse.

Yemini Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, in a statement confirmed the incident.

She said the police has begun a manhunt for the killers of the commercial motorcyclist, adding that the corpse has been deposited at Wesley Hospital mortuary in Ilesa, for autopsy.

“Investigation is in progress to trail and arrest the perpetrator(s). Further development will be communicated in due course,” Mrs Opalola said.

She said the police knew about the death of the motorcyclist when one Taiwo Asa, the owner of the uncompleted building, reported that he found the body of an unidentified person inside his building.

“Taiwo Asa found an unidentified young man at the point of death with serious injury on his head at his uncompleted building in a new site off Ilesa/Akure express road. Supol ‘B’ Ilesa promptly mobilized detectives to the scene but met the victim dead,” she said.

The police spokesperson noted that detectives searched the deceased’s body and found an identification card of an Okada rider association.

“An Okada Association I D card with Name – Toyin Oluwaseun was found in the victim’s pocket aged about 22yrs,” she said.